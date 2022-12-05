Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $68,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Etsy by 163.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,642 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $68,052,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Etsy by 297.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,796,000 after purchasing an additional 613,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.55.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,405.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $140.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average of $98.67. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $250.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

