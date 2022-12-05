Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Entergy worth $76,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Entergy by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Entergy by 128.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $115.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

