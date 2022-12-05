Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 11,330 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $79,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $300.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.23 and its 200-day moving average is $284.99. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

