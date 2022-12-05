Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 8,625 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $103,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Progressive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

Shares of PGR opened at $132.51 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average of $120.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

