Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,804 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $57,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $92.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

