VRES Price Hits $1.00 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. VRES has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $21.49 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VRES has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,942.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00240002 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003717 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00012829 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,093.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

