Vulcan Forged PYR 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.14 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $86.59 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00018657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,073.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010788 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00051433 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021288 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00240396 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.21190085 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,345,617.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

