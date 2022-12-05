Warburg Research Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €10.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.31) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.62) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($6.70) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.70) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($9.07) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.43) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €8.58 ($8.84) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.57 and a 200 day moving average of €8.26. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €6.44 ($6.64) and a 12 month high of €14.67 ($15.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.