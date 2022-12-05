Warburg Research Reiterates €3.80 Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($3.92) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AT1. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($3.61) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Monday, November 28th. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.95) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.06) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.06) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.09) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of AT1 opened at €2.43 ($2.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.58. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €1.73 ($1.79) and a 52 week high of €5.74 ($5.92).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

