Washington Harbour Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,291 shares during the quarter. Momentive Global accounts for about 2.0% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNTV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 339.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 23.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 114.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Momentive Global

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $42,649.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,299.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $42,649.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,299.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 9,176 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $74,050.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,004 shares of company stock worth $291,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Trading Down 0.3 %

MNTV stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $121.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Articles

