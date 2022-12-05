Washington Harbour Partners LP Takes Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,000. Elastic comprises 5.1% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.12% of Elastic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTC. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTC opened at $56.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $130.68.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.53.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

