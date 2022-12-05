Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $45.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Shares of W opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $240.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79.

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

