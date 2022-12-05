Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Essential Utilities (WTRG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG):

12/2/2022 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/29/2022 – Essential Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2022 – Essential Utilities was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2022 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2022 – Essential Utilities was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2022 – Essential Utilities was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2022 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/20/2022 – Essential Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $44.00.

10/12/2022 – Essential Utilities is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $48.14. 11,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $41,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

