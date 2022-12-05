Wells Fargo & Company Boosts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $18.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded UiPath from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut shares of UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.50. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $48.68.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,923,634.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,175.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,923,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,600 shares of company stock worth $991,824 in the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in UiPath by 20,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.