Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.5% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.03. 485,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,430,164. The firm has a market cap of $171.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

