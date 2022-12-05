Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 368.93% from the stock’s current price.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $54.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

