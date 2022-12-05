WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch Sells 1,512 Shares

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $59,633.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WesBanco Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of WSBC stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 180,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,004. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $156.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in WesBanco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WesBanco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WesBanco by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in WesBanco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.