Westchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,064 shares during the quarter. Rogers accounts for about 2.0% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $72,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROG. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Rogers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the second quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,191,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,828. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.09. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $98.45 and a 12-month high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROG. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $690,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

