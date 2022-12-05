Westchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Price Performance

SUAC remained flat at $10.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. 25,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,170. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Profile

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

