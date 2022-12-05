Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $6.77 Million Position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 689,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,512 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPAC. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

