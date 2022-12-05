Westchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 275.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,443 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TPG Pace Beneficial II worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth $3,552,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 100.7% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 502,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 252,205 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 40.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth $1,534,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Stock Performance

YTPG remained flat at $9.85 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,568. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

About TPG Pace Beneficial II

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

