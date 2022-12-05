Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 442,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $9,561,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $4,935,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 742.5% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 428,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 377,474 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 943,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 224,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC increased its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 787,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 202,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

FTCV remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,858. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.