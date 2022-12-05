Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 252,223 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,682,000. Zendesk accounts for 0.5% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Zendesk as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 522.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 80,831 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 2,643.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zendesk Stock Performance

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 221,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,775. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $130.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.