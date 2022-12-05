Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 296,045 Shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) by 172.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,045 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of ExcelFin Acquisition worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,834,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 917,496 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 890,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 290,789 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 871,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 107,567 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 546,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 130,466 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,986,000. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Performance

XFIN remained flat at $10.10 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,687. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

