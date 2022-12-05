Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 292,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCLE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadscale Acquisition Stock Performance

SCLE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,713. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.06.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

