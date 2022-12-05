WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.40 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.40 million and $696,933.46 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.77 or 0.00474965 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001259 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018548 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000911 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

