Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Cut to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

WTKWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($101.03) to €103.00 ($106.19) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €120.00 ($123.71) to €126.00 ($129.90) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €85.00 ($87.63) to €80.00 ($82.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($118.56) to €116.00 ($119.59) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.52.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Shares of WTKWY opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average is $100.76. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $87.92 and a 12-month high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

