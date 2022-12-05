WOO Network Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $145.60 million and $10.28 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,366,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,195,028,120 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

