WOO Network (WOO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $145.45 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $145.45 million and $8.17 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOO Network has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,366,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,195,076,538 tokens. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

