World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) vs. International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) and International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and International Media Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment $1.10 billion 5.47 $177.41 million $2.60 30.96 International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.88 million N/A N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than International Media Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment 1 4 5 0 2.40 International Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for World Wrestling Entertainment and International Media Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $79.20, suggesting a potential downside of 1.61%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than International Media Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of International Media Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and International Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment 17.29% 54.64% 18.22% International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -0.77%

Risk & Volatility

World Wrestling Entertainment has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats International Media Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparel, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

