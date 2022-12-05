Wrapped Everscale Trading Down 6.8% This Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $61.22 million and approximately $234,596.78 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30332324 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,069,864,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,713,674,327 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,069,801,891 with 1,713,612,216 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03902518 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $81,287.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

