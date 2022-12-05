Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Shares Gap Down to $15.22

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.22, but opened at $14.70. Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 4,508 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -760.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,999.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after buying an additional 426,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,387,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,852,000 after buying an additional 248,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,883,000 after buying an additional 319,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,869,000 after buying an additional 67,346 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

