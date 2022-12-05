Yara International ASA (YARIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3734 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 32.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yara International ASA Company Profile

YARIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.67.

(Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

See Also

