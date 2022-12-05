Yara International ASA (YARIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3734 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.
Yara International ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $29.19.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 32.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Yara International ASA Company Profile
Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.