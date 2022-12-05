Zcash Market Capitalization Reaches $734.60 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $46.34 or 0.00271679 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $734.60 million and approximately $39.43 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00088085 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00062988 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,853,825 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

