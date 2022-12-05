Zcash (ZEC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $35.54 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $725.84 million and $35.54 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.79 or 0.00268427 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00087842 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00063351 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,850,831 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.