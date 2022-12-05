ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0397 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $368,312.15 and approximately $18.77 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00268862 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00087441 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00063692 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

