Zebra Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises comprises 1.8% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 939,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 908,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after acquiring an additional 35,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $52.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $377,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.