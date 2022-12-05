Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $512,000 Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Patrick Industries comprises 1.5% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $57.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PATK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.