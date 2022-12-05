Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for 2.1% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,751,000 after purchasing an additional 112,962 shares during the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BECN opened at $59.47 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

