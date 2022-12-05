Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Mueller Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Price Performance

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $63,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,150.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $60.98.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

