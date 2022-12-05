Zebra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 79.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ULH shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Logistics to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ULH stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $40.76.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $505.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.38%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

