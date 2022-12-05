Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 622,669 shares.The stock last traded at $21.89 and had previously closed at $21.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZNTL. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 372,011 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,690.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,125 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,879,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 340,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 125,243 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 120.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 100,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

