Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Gap Down to $93.32

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.32, but opened at $88.79. Ziff Davis shares last traded at $92.68, with a volume of 811 shares changing hands.

ZD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 21.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 53.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

