Zilliqa 1-Day Volume Reaches $16.51 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $311.87 million and $16.51 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,033.75 or 0.06049019 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00502027 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.19 or 0.30271066 BTC.
Zilliqa Coin Profile
Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,906,881,838 coins and its circulating supply is 13,615,414,685 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.