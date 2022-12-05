Zimmer Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zimmer Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.04.

Oracle Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $82.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.78. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $222.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

