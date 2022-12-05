Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Trading Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $49.32 and last traded at $49.38. 11,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,476,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Specifically, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after buying an additional 902,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,868,000 after buying an additional 516,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,245,000 after buying an additional 304,725 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,450,000 after buying an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,322,000 after buying an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.