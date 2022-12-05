Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.00.

Zscaler Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $332.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average of $154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,906 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

