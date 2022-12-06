10,351 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Bought by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $309,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 224,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

GSY stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50.

