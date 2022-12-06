10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 1,214.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548,380 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics makes up about 2.4% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 2.44% of 10x Genomics worth $124,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in 10x Genomics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in 10x Genomics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in 10x Genomics by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

TXG opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $154.80.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company's stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

