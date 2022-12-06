11 Capital Partners LP Invests $15.37 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

11 Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,374,000. Dollar General accounts for 6.9% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,955,000 after acquiring an additional 44,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.29.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.34 and its 200 day moving average is $243.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

